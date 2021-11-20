$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $41.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.22 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

GSHD stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. 161,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,358. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

