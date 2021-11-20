Hush Market Capitalization Tops $792,747.97 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $792,747.97 and $342.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00311728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00101154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

