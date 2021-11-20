Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.47. 273,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

