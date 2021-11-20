Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.47. 273,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $133.23.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
