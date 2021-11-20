Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,808. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $514.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

