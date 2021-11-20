$1.01 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. 40,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.