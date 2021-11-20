$0.69 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.86. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.