Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barclays by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 2,869,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,524. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.