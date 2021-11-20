Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.75 ($13.35).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Iberdrola Company Profile

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.