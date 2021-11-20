Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Up 55.7% This Week

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $24,226.15 and $14.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

