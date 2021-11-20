Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Dennis B. Phelps Sells 23,696 Shares

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 531,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,581. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.