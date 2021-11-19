Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,243. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.