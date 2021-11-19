SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $277.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.