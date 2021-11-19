DinoSwap Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $472,502.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 132,513,463 coins and its circulating supply is 59,956,902 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

