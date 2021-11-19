Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

OTCMKTS:INLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 44,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

