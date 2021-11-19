Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
OTCMKTS:INLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 44,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
