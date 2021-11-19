Venus Reward Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $336,571.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $336,571.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

