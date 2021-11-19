Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $12,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 509,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

