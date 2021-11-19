Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $6.74 on Friday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

