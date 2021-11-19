Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$44.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.64.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE IMO traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.76. 869,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,634. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$22.23 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion and a PE ratio of 59.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

