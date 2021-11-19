YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

YETI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 954,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

