Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,122. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.