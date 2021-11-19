ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,850. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $576.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.