$0.97 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

