Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €166.43 ($189.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($218.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AFX stock traded up €2.70 ($3.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €181.40 ($206.14). 86,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of €177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €105.40 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

