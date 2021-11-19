Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.87 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 1,471,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

