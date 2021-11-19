Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.70. 326,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,614. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $148.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

