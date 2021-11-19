$237.25 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $337.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $53,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 246,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

