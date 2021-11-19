IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,650.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

IMI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,838 ($24.01). 436,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,727.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,719.64. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

