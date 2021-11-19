Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.84. 96,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,294. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

