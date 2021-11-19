Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Receives $62.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01. Toast has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

