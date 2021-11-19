Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $109.00

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. 533,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,950 shares of company stock worth $5,891,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.