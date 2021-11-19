PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.46

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPGPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.