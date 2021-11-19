Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.61). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 111,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.