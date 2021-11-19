Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $147.36

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.73. The company had a trading volume of 809,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $37,378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

