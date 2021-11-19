Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $56.64

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. 850,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

