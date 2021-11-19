BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post sales of $46.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,058.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $157.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.57 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 2,768,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,677. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

