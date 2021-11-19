Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

SPIR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 738,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Spire has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

