PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 820,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MYPS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
In related news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
