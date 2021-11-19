PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 820,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MYPS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

In related news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

