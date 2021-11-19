Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 96,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,294. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

