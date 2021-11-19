Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 40.8%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LIZI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 442,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,010. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $86.62 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIZI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lizhi by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.