Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Decreases By 39.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the October 14th total of 52,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,378,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,226,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

