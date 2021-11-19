Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,841. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

