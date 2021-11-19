$231.27 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce sales of $231.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the highest is $239.76 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $914.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $955.21 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $984.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 553,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,878. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

