$558.09 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.88 million and the highest is $558.40 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 2,827,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.