$558.09 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.88 million and the highest is $558.40 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GEO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 2,827,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
