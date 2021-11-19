Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 1,263,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

