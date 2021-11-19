Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 282,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,887. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Griffon will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

