Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $695.93 million, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

