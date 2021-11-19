Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,920,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 53,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
