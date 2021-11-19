MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32), Yahoo Finance reports. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. MINISO Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

