Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Woodward also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. The company had a trading volume of 539,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,212. Woodward has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

