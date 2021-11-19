Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

INTU stock traded up $63.40 on Friday, hitting $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.52 and a 200-day moving average of $524.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

