Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.
INTU stock traded up $63.40 on Friday, hitting $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.52 and a 200-day moving average of $524.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.
In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
